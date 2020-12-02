Uniontown
John Duritsky, 66, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home in San Diego, Calif. John was born September 26, 1954, in Uniontown, to the late John and Elizabeth Duritsky. He was the youngest of three children.
John transferred to San Diego years ago, where he worked in defense manufacturing for multiple corporations. But his life was truly about living for his passions - making the most out of the moment and riding his motorcycle. Because of his wild-at-heart nature, he was loved by many.
John was a father who died too young and will by sadly missed by his daughter, Tara Rozzo and husband Marc; his sister, Barbara Gaydos and husband Daniel; his brother, Tom Duritsky; and nieces and nephews Andrea Hall, Daniel Gaydos Jr., Brian Gaydos, Kristen Robinson; and John’s longtime companion, Connie Williams. Special mention to his close friends in California, Andy and Helen, and many more friends who will miss him dearly.
“I’m a thousand miles from nowhere
Time don’t matter to me
Cause I’m a thousand miles from nowhere
And there’s no place I want to be”
Memorial services for John will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The service will be private and open to only close family. John will rest with his mother, Elizabeth.
