John Dwayne Lowller

Masontown
John D. Lowller, 75, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, June 28, 2020, with his family by his side.
John was the son of the late Emma Jean and James Lowller of Smithfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores "Tina" Albani Lowller; in-laws, Mildred and Louis Albani and Zachary "Krome" Kromer.
Left to cherish John's memory are his children, Tina Miller, fiance Rob Betchy; Annette (Jay) Wroble; John Jr, fiance Mattie David and Mary Jo Lowller. Five grandchildren, Stephanie (Rob) Hoover, Ashley (Andre) Rolaf, Jayelynn Wroble, Gregory (Amanda) Miller, Morgan Porter; and five great-grandchildren, Dylan and Travis Hoover Aubrey Rolaf, Greyson and Ruby Miller and his beloved pet Otis.
John was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi (formerly All Saints Church), also American Legion Post #423, Masontown Fish and Game Club and Pals Citizen Social Club. John enjoyed his family to the very end. He worked as a welder at Robena Prep Plant and helped maintain the family business, Silver Bar, for many years. He was a friend to everyone.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Jackie and Lisa; also, Aunt Patty Rhodes, John's sister-in-law, for their loving care given to dad at this most difficult ime.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when Prayers of Transfers will be said, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown with Father William G. Berkey Officiating.
Interment will follow at Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.