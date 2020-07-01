John Dwayne Lowller

Masontown
John D. Lowller, 75, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, June 28, 2020, with his family by his side.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when Prayers of Transfers will be said, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown with Father William G. Berkey Officiating.
Interment will follow at Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.