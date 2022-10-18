Georges Township
John E. Aller, Sr., 69, of Georges Township, Fayette County died Sunday October 16, 2022, in his home.
He was born July 8, 1953, in Mt . Pleasant a son of the late Lloyd C. Aller, Sr. and Emma E. Overley Aller.
He was employed as a landscaper for Grandview Nursery, Irwin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grand- daughter, Kassidy; brother, William Aller; sister, Doris Welchhans; brother-in-laws, Paul Smerdell, David (Pap) Stants, and Earl Cramer; and his in-laws, Joseph and Jean Smerdell.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Smerdell Aller, children, Melissa Tukesbery and husband John of Smithton, John (John Boy) Aller, Jr. of West Newton, Pamela Aller(Jeffery Leazier) of Ruffs Dale, Diane lopez and husband Juan of Va., and Ashley Miller and husband Bryan of Uniontown; numerious grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; he is also survived by brothers, Lloyd (June Bug) Aaller, Jr. of West Newton and Samuel Aller and wife Brenda of Connellsville; and sisters, Frances ( Sis) Stants of Ruffs Dale, Dolly Myers and husband Herb of Mt. Pleasant, and Mary Jane Cramer of Everson; special friends, Terri and Bill Speeiman, Nancy McIntyre, Sandy Leeper, and Danni Jo Bane.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Friday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Tommy Dallas officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care given to John.
