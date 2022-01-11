John E. Batya

Uniontown
John E. "Johnny" "Rooster" "Nightcrawler" Batya, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.
He was the beloved son of the late Aloysious and Norma Batya; loving brother of Barbara (the late Chris) Christopher, Al (Kim Brennan) Batya, Mikey Batya and Danny (Anna) Batya, with whom he resided and helped to raise his nephews, Joshua, Patrick, Danny Jr. and Zachary; brother-in-law of Carey Metcalf; best bud of Joe Kaylor.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Metcalf.
He was the best uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a friend to many. Johnny had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone without hesitation. He loved his family and friends with a passion. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends, card games (especially 500), Yahtzee, Monopoly, cheering on the Steelers and cold beer. You could often find him sitting on the steps of his home on Route 51 watching traffic and relaxing. Johnny was one-of-a-kind and taken from us far too soon. He will be missed immensely by everyone who loved him.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, in DeGusipe Funeral Home, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14, in St. Mary (Nativity) Church in Uniontown. Burial will follow the Mass. The family requests that visitors wear a mask or facial covering during the viewing and funeral Mass.
Funeral arrangements were handled by his nephew, Patrick Upole with PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park, in conjunction with DeGUSPIE FUNERAL HOME.
