Perryopolis
John E. Black Sr., 88, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home.
Born July 31, 1932, in Wickhaven, he was a son of the late John E. and Nancy M. Peterson Black.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Black was a member of the Bible Alliance Church, West Newton and was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army.
John was retired from the former Fox Grocery, where he worked as a warehouseman, later driving school bus for the Yough School District. John was a also a member of the Perryopolis Gold Star Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, Perryopolis First Catholic Sokol Club and the Perryopolis Sons of Italy. He enjoyed hunting, cars and was known as the local "backyard mechanic".
He is survived by four children, Deborah Britt and husband Timothy of Perryopolis, Lorelei Scott and Rick Fordice of Newell, Douglas Black and wife Staicey of Perryopolis, Lisa Tice of West Virginia; five stepchildren, Susan Mizak of West Mifflin, Mary Popovich and husband Charles of West Newton, Ann Wolfe and husband Bob of Aspers, Paul Volk of West Newton, Virginia Spano and husband Tom of West Newton; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Stephanie Black of Ferry; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche Irene Thomas Black; his second wife, Leah Jane Gordon Black; two sons, John E. Black Jr., Henry Edward Black; two sisters, Elsie Fisher, Violet Phillip; granddaughter, Jeana M. Scott; and his stepmother, Melvina Mae Mitchell.
Private family visitation was held Wednesday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services in the funeral home with Pastor Frank Todaro of Bible Alliance Church, West Newton officiating. Interment took place in Mill Grove Cemetery, West Newton. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
