Connellsville
John E. Dye, 83, of Connellsville, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was, born September 9, 1938 in Connellsville, a son of the late Elmer and Catherine Williams Dye.
John was a 1956 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was retired from Westinghouse where he was a Non- Destructive Testing Analyst in the Nuclear Power Industry. John was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a long-time member of the BPO Elks #503 where he served as a Past Exalted Ruler, and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
John had many hobbies including, golfing, skiing, he taught both of his children to ski, traveling, including multiple cross-country trips and trips to all 48 contiguous states, and his favorite destinations were, the Grand Canyon, North Carolina Beach, Las Vegas, Miami, Disney World, San Francisco and New Orleans. He was an avid Steelers fan and attended several of their Super Bowls; also an avid Pitt basketball fan. He loved his red Mustang Convertible, trips to the casino, classic movies, good scotch, and ice cream.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Soisson Dye; two children, Gary Dye and his wife, Lisa of Oxford, Conn., and Patricia Stephenson and her husband, Paul of Connellsville; his grandsons, John Dye of Oxford, and Edward Stephenson of Connellsville; and cousin, Mark Cromo and his wife, Bobbie of Monaca.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Janice Altenburger officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. The BPO Elks #503 will conduct a memorial service at6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
