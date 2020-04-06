Uniontown
John E. Koziel, age 89, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Perroni Personal Care Home after a long battle with heart disease. He was born May 1, 1930, in Footdale. He is the son of the late John Koziel Sr. and Mary (Sherosky) Koziel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Rose Marie (Moser) Koziel, his children, Joyce Walters (Buck) of Hopwood, Tom Koziel of Uniontown, Bob Koziel (Leslie) of New Eagle, Patty Perkins (Jeff) of Uniontown, Lori Mariotti (Brian) of Connellsville, 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three children Rose Ann Hough, John M. Koziel, Ron Koziel, one son-in-law Sonny Hough, three brothers Edward, Stanley, and Joseph Koziel, three sisters Louise Dubovich, Caroline Bernot and Genieve Kovach.
John was known for his friendliness and love for his family. He always said his greatest accomplishment was the life he had with his wife and family.
John was a member of St. Mary’s Nativity R.C. Church. He retired from Stroehmann Bakery. He was the owner of the Hopwood Hardware Store. He was an active participant in Relay for Life and organized the Ron Koziel Memorial Golf Outing. He was involved in the scouting program at St. Mary’s Church, an active member in Hopwood Lions Club and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, PA, due to the regulations we are to follow due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations to be made to St. Mary’s Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date in celebration of his life.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Perroni PCH and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, to the staff at Mt. Saint Macrina who helped to care for John several times during the past few years of battling this illness.
