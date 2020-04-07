Uniontown
John E. Koziel, age 89, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Perroni Personal Care Home after a long battle with heart disease.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, PA, due to the regulations we are to follow due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations to be made to St. Mary's Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date in celebration of his life.
