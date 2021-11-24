Hopwood
John E. Montano, 94, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, in his home, with his loving family at his side, Sunday, November 21, 2021. He is a son of the late John and Elizabeth Montano.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Montano; brother, George Monatno; sisters, Marie Hodgson, Evelyn Palumbo; and children, son Robert and daughter Joanne.
Surviving family members to carry on his memory are his children, Steve and Lisete of Florida, Elizabeth and Jim Giunta of New York, Vicki and Don Burd of Hopwood, Sheryl and Ross Burkett of Hopwood; grandchildren, Chris Montano, Danny and Paola Montano, Matt Giunta, Eric Giunta, Marybeth and Rob Liguori, Don and Teresa Burd, Scott and Laura Burd, Tammy and Cory Becker, Tony and Mary Burd, Cindi and Steve Meeks, Ross and Garika Burkett, Jen and Wendale Boyd, Jimmy Roybal and Jonathan Roybal; great-grandchildren, Courtney and Chris, Hunter, Shelby, Lilly, Tristan, Caleb, Brandon, Brian, Alanna, Austin, Kyle, Ryan and Jazmine, Tyler, Alyssa, Jamon and Kayla, Johnia, Jorie, Tyler and Brenden; one great-great-granddaughter, Jolianne; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is special family friend, Dr. Paul Means.
John was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who truly loved his family. He enjoyed building model airplanes and boats. He loved reading and playing golf. He was a retired plasterer.
He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Mary O’Connor.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
