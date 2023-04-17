McClellandtown
John E. Richnafsky, 71, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. A Prayer Service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph R.C. Church, Uniontown.
Interment at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
