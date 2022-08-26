Smithfield
John E. Roderick, 78, of Smithfield, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born Sunday, November 21, 1943, in Smithfield, a son of the late Edward “Buck” Roderick and Velda Ruth Justillio Roderick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie K. Hafner Roderick; his daughter, Sadie Wheeler; sisters-in-law, Ella Shipp, Marilyn “Firebug” Guthrie; and nephew, Brian Roderick.
John was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1962, and a veteran of the United States Air Force having served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War.
He was a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years.
He was a life member and former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and member of the American Legion Post 499, both of Point Marion.
John loved to hunt, fish, play bingo and all night card games.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelley Wheeler and husband Tony of Smithfield; granddaughter, Aingel Wheeler; two brothers, Lyman Roderick and wife Norma of Point Marion, Albert Roderick and wife Gloria of Parma, Ohio; sister-in-law, Linda Wills of Masontown; nieces, Dianna Adams of Export, Teddi Rae Klink and Brian Durst of Fairchance, Mary Yakubec and husband Joe of Masontown; nephews, Albert Roderick of Parma, Ohio, Lyman Roderick and wife April of Virginia, Tommy Roderick and Tara Gibson of Gans, Herbert Harrington of Greensburg, and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, with John’s niece, Dianna Adams, giving the eulogy, Monday, August 29, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, of Point Marion. The Point Marion VFW and American Legion will hold military services at 3 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.