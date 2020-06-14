Lemont Furnace
John E. Rose Jr., 55, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Lemont Furnace, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
John was born August 2, 1964, in Bay Village, Ohio, to John "Jack" E. Rose Sr. and the late Donna (Elaine) Rose.
In addition to his loving mother, whom he adored, John was preceded in death by his brother, Mark A. Rose; paternal grandparents John and Elizabeth (Ryan) Rose; and maternal grandparents Donald and Doris (Arnold) Breakiron; as well as several aunts and uncles, including his Aunt Net, Antoinette "Toni" Rose, who was a significant influence in John's life.
John is survived by his father, John "Jack" E. Rose Sr.; sister Janine Jenkins and husband James; brother Anthony Rose and wife Danielle; sister-in-law Cindy Rose; nephews Dr. James Jenkins II, Andy Jenkins, Cody Jenkins and Bradee Rose; and nieces Courtney Owens (Josh Owens), Sage Jenkins and Toni Rose. This is in addition to many others who loved him, including aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
John was a business owner in the trucking industry for more than 30 years, owning Data Den Trucking, Roseway Trucking and Inner City Lines. John was a giver, plain and simple, and lived to help people. John can be remembered for living in every moment. He always looked forward to hosting his friends and family at his house for birthdays and picnics. Wherever John was, there was a good time to be found. He loved all things Elvis and Marilyn Monroe! John also had a certain love for Italian food, and as a friend of John once stated, "John always had something on the stove peppers and sausage, pasta, or pizzas on the counter."
Per John's request, the visitation and funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will follow in the coming weeks. An announcement will be made once the celebration arrangements are confirmed.
In lieu of flowers/gifts, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of John at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
