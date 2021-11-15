Lemont Furnace
John Earl Newman, Jr., 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home with loving family by his side. He was born September 23, 1941 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Earl Newman, Sr. and Martha Mae Shaffer Newman; and three siblings, Virginia Show, Eleanor McCormick and Harry "Sonny" Newman.
John was a welder and mechanic having retired from Long-Airdox Company, and was now employed at Tractor Supply Company. He was a member of the Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
John was a very loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the YMCA.
Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Malinda Lee Landman Newman; three sons, John Earl Newman, III (Alice) of Ephrata, Thomas Ray Newman (Charlene) of Lemont Furnace, and Robert Eugene Newman (Brandy) of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, Tommy Ray (Nicole), Ashley (Ryan), Johnny (Erika), Ryan (Destiny), Bobby, Jr., Marissa and Preston; four great-grandchildren, Noelle, Sadie, Rowman and Scarlet; sister, June Manor (Jack) of Washington State; special friends, Lyle and Ranee Lauffer of Lemont Furnace; his faithful companion, Sarge; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Cove Run Free Methodist Church, 345 Yauger Hollow Road, Lemont Furnace, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, with Rev. Travis Edgar and Rev. Roger Yeager officiating.
Services under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.