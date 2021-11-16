Lemont Furnace
John Earl Newman Jr., 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home with loving family by his side.
Friends will be received in the Cove Run Free Methodist Church, 345 Yauger Hollow Road, Lemont Furnace, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, with Rev. Travis Edgar and Rev. Roger Yeager officiating.
Services under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
