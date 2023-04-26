John Edgar Pegg

Uniontown
John Edgar "Pegger" Pegg, 58, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023 with loving family by his side.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, with Pastor Beverly Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
