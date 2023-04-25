John Edgar Pegg

Uniontown
John Edgar "Pegger" Pegg, 58, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023 with loving family by his side. He was born January 29, 1965 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert W. Pegg, Sr. and Sondra Colleen McCullough Pegg; and a sister, Kelly Kilgore.
John was a very loving brother, father and grandfather who enjoyed cooking and baking for his family and friends. His siblings lovingly called him "Piglet".
John was also a professional grade painter who used this skill to help his many friends. John just celebrated his 35th year as an employee of UNFI SuperValu where he was known as a dedicated, well-liked employee. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 30.
Surviving are a daughter, Jilian T. Pegg Neja; grandson, Daniel Neja; four siblings: Robert W. Pegg, Jr. (Darla) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Robin Colinet (Dave) of Penncraft, David Pegg (Joni) of Scottdale and Mary Haley (Robert) of Peoria, Ariz.; his very special lady, Kathy "KAT"; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and a very dear friend, Ita Bertovich.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, with Pastor Beverly Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.