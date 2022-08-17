Brownsville
John Edward Brooks, 58, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born July 26, 1964, in Geneva, Ohio, son of the late Robert "Tubby" and Dorla Brooks.
John was a member of the American Legion Post 940 of West Brownsville. He loved attending events at the Legion, the casino, and going to Rye's Bar, where he was treated like family. John was loved by all that knew him, mainly for being genuine and wild at heart.
John is survived by his beautiful and caring sister, Betty and her husband, Ricky Shaffer; brothers, Ronald Brooks and Danny Brooks and his wife, Janice; his aunt Blanche and uncle Dennis Carr, his uncle James and aunt Charmaine; niece, Shawna Zekir and nephews, Michael Zekir, Jr. and his wife Melissa, Joshua and Matthew Brooks; and several great-nieces and nephews; and recently born great-great nephew, that adored his humor. Also survived by many other cousins, close family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorla; grandparents, James and Virginia Hall; and aunts and uncles.
Uncle John ~ "We know you'd be with us today if heaven wasn't so far away." Love You ~ Asia and Kendyl
Services will be private and under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
