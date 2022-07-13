Smithfield
John Edward Delbarre, 61, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Emergency room of Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 30, 1960 in Connellsville, son of Ronald Delbarre Sr. and Jeanne Kathryn Iverson Delbarre.
He worked as a Machine Adjuster for Fine Impressions in Minnesota and later as an over the road truck driver.
He is survived by two brothers, Ronald Delbarre Jr. of Uniontown and Thomas Delbarre of Mankato, Minn.; sister, Cherri Holtz of Battlement Mesa, Colo.; loving companion, Cathy Mauro; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Vicki Avery.
A celebration of John’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
