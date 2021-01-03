McClellandtown
John Edward Hranec Sr., 90, of McClellandtown, passed away December 28, 2020 at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Uniontown, July 8, 1930, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Hranec.
Before retiring he was employed as a Union Sheet Metal Worker. He was also the founder and owner operator of the restaurant and lounge known as Welcome Inn, on Route 21, Uniontown.
John was a member of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Leckrone, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Helen, Mary, Annie, Katie, Rose and Margie; and brothers, Joseph and Frank.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucille Cammacci Hranec; and two sons, Steve A. Hranec and John E. Hranec, Jr. and wife Maureen; sisters; Joan Liston and Dolly Mikrut.
A private service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA. with Father William G. Berkey and Father James F. Bump officiating. Followed by Graveside Service and Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, PA.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
