John Edward Miller Sr.

Formerly of Monarch
John Edward "Bones" Miller Sr., of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Monarch, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va., due to complications of Covid-19.
John was born March 4, 1940, and was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Susan Miller. Although John suffered health issues from birth and underwent two major heart surgeries before the age of 21, he led a full life as a husband, father, brother and friend. John was a quiet, loving and a kind person, who touched the hearts of many.
John graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1959 and continued his education at the Robert Morris College (now Robert Morris University) in Pittsburgh, and Ben Franklin University in Washington, D.C. His career was spent working at PNC Bank (formerly Riggs Bank) in Washington, D.C.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances Marie Cellurale Miller of Alexandria; daughter Lisa Marie Young (Christopher) of Middletown, Del.; son John Edward Miller Jr. (Aimee) of Lovettsville, Va.; and daughter Mary Elizabeth Miller Ruiz of Bristow, Va. John was known as a "happy pappy" to his loving grandchildren, Emma Murray, Olivia, Abigail, Jacob and Lydia Miller, and Christian, Kolby and Sophia Ruiz. John is also survived by his sisters, Joann Heinen (Kenneth) of Muncie, Ind., and Sandra Ondishko (Joseph) of Richmond, Va.; and brothers Louie Miller (Charlotte) of Monarch, and George Miller (Patty) of San Diego, Calif.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to be shared with family may be sent to Ms. Lisa Young, 557 Lorewood Grove Road, Middletown, DE 19709.
