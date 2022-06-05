Grindstone
John Edward Novak, 81, of Grindstone, PA passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022.
He was born on June 12, 1940, in United, Pa. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Agnes Novak, his daughter Jody Alisa Novak and his daughter-in-law Janice Lynn Novak.
He was an active member of the Grindstone Lions Club, and a member of Saint Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Grindstone. His hobbies were farming and traveling with his with his wife.
John will be sadly missed by his wife of 51 years, Karen Joyce and his son Jason John Novak. His aunt Peg Depto and numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA. Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. the hour of service with the Rev. Roger Diehl officiating. Burial will be private in the Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Pa.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John’s name may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals 223 Searights Herbert Road, P.O. Box 1282 Uniontown, PA 15401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.com
