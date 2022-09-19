McClellandtown
John Edward Trees Jr., 80, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 10, 1942, in Dunbar, a son of the late John Edward Trees Sr. and Opal Boyer Trees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen Leichliter and Sherry Trees.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Trees; children, Lana Anderson (David) of Dunbar, Marian Carson of Iowa City, Iowa, Nancy Watts (David) of Pittsburgh, Alan Trees (Kimberly) of Thomasville, April Trees of Harrisburg, and Grace Park of Wilmington, N.C.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Mark Trees (Janet) of Dunbar; and sisters, Joann Burnes (Ron) of Georgia, and Patty Lowman of Indian Head.
He was a member of the 3rd Presbyterian Church and a member of Free & Accepted Masons Laurel Lodge #651.
He retired as director from the Fayette County Area Technical School in 1999.
John was a U.S. Marine veteran serving from 1959 to 1963 and was very active in ASPCA.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 22, in the DONALD R. CARWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow at a later date in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
