June 8, 1929 -
November 17, 2022
formerly of Uniontown
John Elmer Ogro, a long-time resident of Orinda, Calif., died Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Moraga, Calif., at the age of 93.
John was born June 8, 1929, in Uniontown, to Flora Neu Ogro and John Ogro. He spent his childhood in both Uniontown and the family's mountain home and resort, "Travelers Rest," on East National Pike in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
As a young man, he worked in the family's beer distribution company, delivering kegs of Pabst Blue Ribbon to local establishments, and later attended Penn State, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce and Finance in 1950.
Following graduation, he was stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, where he served in the U.S. Army in counterintelligence, followed by six years in the Army Reserves.
In 1955, John married the love of his life, Charlotte Mae Piovarchy, in Uniontown.
He began his decades-long sales career with the National Cash Register Company (NCR), and the couple lived in Pittsburgh, Dayton, Ohio, and Winchester, Mass., before finally settling in Orinda, where they lived from 1969 to 1998.
John was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Freemason affiliated with both the Orinda Masonic Lodge No. 122, and Laurel Lodge No. 651 of Uniontown, and an active member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. He enjoyed many years of involvement with the Clipper Club and was a proud member of the Colombo Club in Oakland. He valued his time in a wide variety of social clubs, and his weekly volunteer work at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center.
Together, John and Charlotte enjoyed their retirement years in the community of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, Calif. Their favorite activities included traveling, socializing with friends, cheering for Penn State's football team, playing bridge, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Family and friends were always welcome, and the M&M's dispenser was always full!
Charlotte passed in 2008, leaving a void in John's heart, but a lifetime of memories. Additionally, John was predeceased by his parents; and his infant sister, Irene.
Survivors include daughter, Cathleen Wadhams Steele (Allan); son, John Ogro (Molly); and four grandchildren, Matthew Steele, Libby Reed (James), Hilary Ogro Plante (Kevin), and Connor Ogro. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Cooper Reed, Cole Reed, and Booker Plante; as well as many friends and extended family across the country.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ana Blaj and the wonderful caregivers of Moraga Retreat for their compassion and kindness during the last year and a half.
The family will hold private services.
