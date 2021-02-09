Carmichaels
A Heart is not judged by how much you love,
but by how much you
are loved by others . . .
Frank Baum
If that is our standard to judge the heart of a man, John's heart was greater than many and kinder than most. He was the right light you saw walking through Carmichaels, always with a smile and a good word. His presence made you feel as though some wonderful magician born of gentle kindness had just crossed your path, and it had.
John loved his garden often submitting entries to Greene and Fayette County fairs where he was awarded many blue ribbons. He was part of the honor guard at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 and Cumberland American Legion Post 400, taking great pride in having served his country during the Korean War. He also gave of himself to Relay for Life, the Warrior Trail Association and among other numerous organizations. He was an active member of the community, never missing a parade, the Coal Show, Pennsylvania Live Stock Auction and any event that was a gathering of the county and the community.
On November 7, 2020, John celebrated his 89th birthday at Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg, where he lived, as Parkinson's stole his mobility, but not his gentleness. On February 2, 2021, John left us . . .
His life began in Crucible, to parents Jacob and Mary Udovich Enci. He moved to Carmichaels sharing his life with older brother, Jack, sister, Mary Boord, now deceased, and brother Bob.
John was a 1951 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and afterwards worked for the Crucible Fuel Company Mine, fought in the Korean War and lived and worked in Ohio. John has a son from his first marriage who remains in Ohio. He returned to Carmichaels where he worked at the Blacksville Mine and then Cumberland Mine. He met and married Ruth Mitchell Benchek, and together, the two traveled and enjoyed their community, their families and one another.
John leaves behind his wife, Ruth; a son, John Enci of Ohio; a brother, Bob Enci (Nancy) of Carmichaels; a stepson, Ernest Benchek (Barbara) of Canonsburg; and a stepdaughter, Barbara Benchek of Crucible; as well as nieces, Traci Sokol (Brian) and Jamie Enci; and a nephew, Rob Enci. Five grandchildren shared their Pap, Ernest Benchek (Missy) of McMurray, Andy Benchek (Ashley) of Pittsburgh, Liz Montgomery (Chad) of Canonsburg, Brandon Kniha and Bethany Coyne (Josh) of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ernest and Valentino Benchek, Giorgio, Cecilia (now deceased) and Janek Benchek, Libby and Bencic Montgomery and Gabriel, Samuel and Abram Coyne.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff and management of Evergreen Assisted Living for the wonderful care provided for John since his admission in April of 2020. Also, a special thanks is extended to Amedisys Hospice for their special care.
A time to celebrate John's life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 123, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
