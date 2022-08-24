Smithfield
John Ernest Smith Sr., “Smitty”, 88, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Buffington, on October 21, 1933, son of the late William Bykowski Smith and Katherine Novotny Bykowski, and step-father, Stephen Bykowski.
Also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen F. Bykowski.
Smitty graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1951. He was the President and Co-Owner of Commercial Tire from 1969 to 2007. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family.
John was Catholic by faith.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Leona T. Polkabla Smith; his children: Lisa M. Smith, New Salem, John E. Smith Jr., and Karen Jones Morris and her son, Zachary, Uniontown, Anita L. Sutton and husband Patrick, Smithfield, Lorita Nibert and husband Stephen, Grafton, W.Va.; granddaughters: Olivia Sutton and her son, Rory Howell, Amanda Wrona and husband Logan, Maria Sutton; grandsons: Blaise, Luke, and Zachary Nibert; brother, Jerome L. Bykowski and wife Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bykowski. Also survived by several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ellie Mae.
He will be forever cherished and dearly missed.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9 a.m. on Friday, where a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.