Uniontown
John F. Daley, 87, of Uniontown, passed Monday, August 10, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 28, 1933, in West Chester, a son of the late John Daley and Rose McAnany Daley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Hutton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Danielle Burke Daley; his children, Suzanne Esposito and husband Mark of Richmond, Va., Mark Daley of Uniontown, Jennifer Salutric and husband Ronald of Bala Cynwyd, Paul Daley and wife Lori of Richmond, John Anthony Daley and wife Meredith of North Chesterfield, Va.; grandchildren Mark Esposito New York, N.Y., David Esposito of Richmond, Kyle Salutric and Erica Salutric, both of Bala Cynwyd, Connor Daley and Abby Daley, both of Richmond, and Keegan and Erin Porter Daley, both of North Chesterfield. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Leon Hutton; a nephew, Leon Hutton Jr. (Connie and family); a niece, Mary Rita Hornberger (Steve and family).
John enjoyed spending time with his loving family and traveling the world.
He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. He graduated from St. Agnes High School (1951) and West Chester University (1955). He served in the U.S. Army (1955-1957). He was a senior executive sales representative with Merck Pharmaceutical Co. retiring in 1995.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday August 13, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a 10 a.m. Mass in St. John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow In Mount Macrina Cemetery.
The family would like to send a special thank you to The Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice. The nurses, aides and therapists are truly great people and provided John with such special care and kind services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, or a charity of one's choice.
