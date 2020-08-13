Uniontown
John F. Daley, 87, of Uniontown, passed Monday, August 10, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Thursday August 13, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a 10 a.m. Mass in St. John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow In Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, or a charity of one's choice.
