Edenborn
John F. Fulmer III, 69, of Edenborn, passed away March 23, 2021, at the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System, Pittsburgh.
He was born in Uniontown, March 23, 1952, a son of the late John F. and Evelyn Ogle Fulmer.
John was a graduate of Uniontown High School and a disabled veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Eddie Walkos and Mark Walkos.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Steve Doran) Fulmer of Brownsville and Sarah (Gary) Sharpnack of New Geneva; grandchildren, Kyleigh West, Chloe Sharpnack, Ava West and Amya Doran; brothers, Timmy Walkos and Rodney Walkos; and sister, Laurie Mikalik.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Sunday, March 28, from 12 until 2 p.m., the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Private interment.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.