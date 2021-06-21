McClellandtown
John F. Shaffer Jr., 93, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 25, 1927, in Dellslow, W.Va., a son of the late John and Mary Markusic Shaffer.
John served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Before retiring, he was employed as a steel worker for U.S. Steel, McKeesport.
He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Leckrone and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, and the American Legion Post 423. John was a devout Catholic and served as Eucharistic minister and commentator for St. Mary's Parish.
John had a love for sports, especially baseball. He was a manager for the Leckrone Baseball Team and was inducted into the Fayette County Hall of Fame.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed time with his family, especially Sunday dinners.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen Lokatos Shaffer; and son Mark M. Shaffer. John was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, John T. Shaffer; daughters Maryann and husband Floyd "Buster" Gladman, Marie Shaffer and Joanne Lewis; grandchildren Justin and wife Norma Williams, Jason Williams, Ashlyn and husband Cody Mitchell, Brandon Shaffer, Alexa Shaffer and Kei Xavier Lewis; great-grandchildren Hallie, Lajla and Janezza Williams, Alona and Liam Williams, and Weston Shaffer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
