Dunbar
John F. Sines, 62, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born July 6, 1959 in Connellsville, to the late James Franklin Sines and the late Kathryn Jane McGarrity Sines.
John resided with his brother and sister-in-law, Delbert and Kathi Jo Sines for nearly 20 years in their home on Furnace Hill.
He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and viewed every gathering as a party, no matter how big or small.
He loved to have fun and enjoyed life. Some of his favorite past times were visiting family and friends, going to amusement parks, watching movies, cutting grass, listening to country music and attending country music concerts.
Above all, John truly enjoyed each holiday, with Christmas standing out as his favorite. He and his family had many holiday traditions, but meeting with his special Santa Claus each Christmas will remain one of the most cherished.
John was well loved by many and will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Surviving are his siblings, James Sines, Barb Sines, Donald (Mary Pat) Sines, Delbert (Kathi Jo) Sines, Linda (Rheabon) Bowers, Janet Sines, Amy (Bill) Ghrist and Susie Sines; nieces and nephews, Danielle (Justin), Amanda, Delbert Jr. "Buddy" (Brooke), Kaitlen (Zac), Rhea, Allie, Emmy, Eric and Patrick; great nieces and nephews, Blake, Landon, Wyatt, Leona, Knox, Kenslie Kay and Riley.
He also leaves behind his dogs, Archie and Tucker.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two siblings, Patty Anne Sines and Ronald Sines as well as two nephews, James Sines and Jason Sines.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 22.
Services will be held at the funeral home, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.