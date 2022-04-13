Bear Rocks
John F. Woodward, 81, of Bear Rocks, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe.
Born February 2, 1941, in Masontown, he was a son of the late Donald R. Woodward and Marie E. Tinti Woodward.
John was a 1959 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Steamfitters Local 449 and had worked over 20 years for A.R. Scalise in Duquesne.
He excelled in carpentry and woodworking which developed from a hobby to a retirement job with "Woody's Handyman Service."
For many years, he coached NCAA softball in PAL leagues in North Huntingdon, where he and his teams won many tournaments.
John was a people person who could easily talk to anyone and become a friend for life. A history buff, he also had a love for eagles and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed living in the Bear Rocks community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna F. Hook Woodward; a son, Johnny Woodward; a step-daughter, Vikki Tomich; his first wife, Barbara Holonich Woodward; and a special uncle, Max V. Tinti.
John is survived by his five children, Kimberly Fox, and her husband Loren, of Yukon, Wendy Woodward, and her wife Dreama Wickline-Woodward, of Frostburg, Md., Marsha Whipkey, and her husband Jesse, of Bolivar, Christine Stevens and Bob Stevens of Adamsburg, and Craig Woodward, and his wife Tami, of California, Pa; his step-children, David Tomich, and his fiancee Delores Finch, of Mt. Airy, Md., and Cindy Stickle, and her husband Joe, of Latrobe; two brothers, Donald Woodward, and his wife Diane, of New Salem, and Max Woodward of Washington, D.C.; 13 grandchildren, Ashley L. Love, who was raised by Donna and John, and her husband Brian, Joshua Fox, and his wife Kaylan, Kara Fox, Christopher Fox, Jonathin Woodward, Anthony Woodward, Braylee Stevens, Joe Stickle, and his wife Samantha, Kelly Bolish, Jonathan Stickle, and his wife Kelsey, Krystina Lemieux, and her husband Nicholas, Christopher "C.J." Tomich, and Brett Tomich; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the LOPATICH-BRINKER FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.
Military services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit lopatichbrinker.com
