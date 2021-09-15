Smithfield
John Farrell Catlett, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, in Jefferson Hospital, from pneumonia and Covid related complications Sunday, September 12, 2021.
He worked at U.S. Steel Clairton Works.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Lois Farrell Catlett, and his father, Allen Lee Catlett; his sister, Rosemary Ray; father-in-law, Omer Myers; mother-in-law, Naomi Myers; sister-in-law, Cheryl Isler; two brothers-in-law, Roger Austin and Lonny Myers; and our beloved grandson, who passed away in 2016, Kyler Catlett.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Luana Myers Catlett; two sons, Allen Lee Catlett II and John Farrell Catlett II; son-in-law, Juan Cardona Razo; John's brother, David Catlett (Ruth) of Charleston, W.Va.; sisters, Edna Baylor (Richard) and Connie Helms (Gary), both of Gladeville, W.Va., and Carol Vrchota of New Mexico.
He is also survived by in-laws, Lois Myers Lindsey (Kenneth) of Uniontown; Susan Myers Austin of Smithfield; Scott Myers (Gail) of Sigel; Rod Myers (Barbara) of Springhill Township; and Dave Merrill (Diana) of Latrobe.
John belonged to the Steelworkers Union and was a member of the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church, where he was a session member, trustee member, and an adult Sunday school teacher.
John had seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews from both families who will miss his dry humor and teasing greatly.
His family, friends and family in God are going to miss him. He had a special friend at the church, and who he played dartball with, Kenny Wilson. He was loved by all.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 17.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and dinner at the Smithfield Volunteer Firehall will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church, 2459 Springhill Furnace Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451.
