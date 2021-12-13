John Felix, Sr.

Uniontown
John "Curly" Felix, Sr, 71, of Uniontown, was called to his heavenly home on December 9, 2021.
He was born on February 2, 1950. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents Cordone Guy Felix and wife, Julia Elle Felix; his uncle, Jospeph Apone. He is survived by his wife, Nannette Suchevits, five children, John G. Felix Jr, Edward, Sean, Jennifer, Timothy; sister, Rosemarie; brother, Jerry; niece, Gabriella; and four beautiful grandchildren.
He worked diligently for the South Union Township for 34 years of his life, he served in the Army Reserve, he was an active member of the ABATE, Corvette Club, HOG, Blues society & Teamsters.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021, and at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, for a blessing service with Father James Petrovsky, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
