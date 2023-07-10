John “Jack” Francis Fitzpatrick, 93, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Born December 1, 1929, in Bitner, to William and Annie Manly Fitzpatrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Robert Fitzpatrick.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Petish Fitzpatrick; his son, David T. and wife, Carol Garstecki Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Chelsea Fitzpatrick and David and wife, Briannah Armstrong Fitzpatrick; and great-granddaughter, Grace. John is also survived by his brothers, William Fitzpatrick and wife, Betty, Joseph Fitzpatrick; and many nieces and nephews.
John was a member of Saint Joseph Church. He was a self employed tire salesman, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Moose Club, 3rd Degree member Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Hutchinson Sportsman Club.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. His interests included hunting, golf, watching all sports on TV, including the Steelers and Pirates.
We would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care for their kindness and compassion while caring for Jack.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A Blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Entombment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
