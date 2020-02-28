West Leisenring
John Francis Painley, 76, of West Leisenring, passed Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. Born April 10, 1943, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late John P. and Margaret Bella Painley; brother of Raymond P. Painley of Greensboro, N.C.; uncle of Mark P. (Carolyn) Painley of Greensboro, Christine (David) Painley Gustafson of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Raymond Scott Painley of Charlottesville, Va. Also survived by special cousins Elmer Painley and Cecilia Sages, and his other cousins and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Merle Gruber Painley.
John was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville, a 1961 graduate of North Union High School, and a 1966 graduate of St. Vincent College. He spent his entire career as an accountant with Rockwell International of Uniontown, from where he retired. He was the treasurer of the West Leisenring Fire Department and a member of the Oliver Sportsman's Club.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of transfer will be said at 9 a.m. Monday, March 2, with a Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. in St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 908 W. Crawford Avenue, Connellsville. Interment will be held at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
