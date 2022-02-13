Brownsville
John Frank Szuch Jr., 75, of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 20, 1946, the son of John Frank Szuch Sr. and Elizabeth Umbel Szuch Lutes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Billy, Chuckie, and Dale.
John was a Private First Class parts specialist in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion post 240, Brownsville Eagles, Brownsville Sportsman's Club, Nixon Gun Club, and Bridgeport Young Mens Club. John also played in multiple softball and dartball leagues for many years, cherishing the friendships made throughout the years.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Brianne Szuch Jacobs and son-in-law, Jason; his three grandchildren, Baileigh Iacconi, Aaden and Jaxson Jacobs; brothers, Jerry Umbel, Eddie Lutes; and sisters, Sharon Douglas and Debbie Olvera; sister-in-law, Patty Szuch and family; his lifelong friend of 50 years, Donald Cramer; along with several nieces and nephews; and two grand dogs, Sadie and Nala.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday February 14, 2022, with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill. Where Military honors will be accorded.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
