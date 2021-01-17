John G. Barich

Carmichaels
John George Barich, 94, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Independence Court Personal Care Home, Monroeville, after a brief illness.
There will be no public viewing and all arrangements are private. Private interment will take place in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Point Marion. To read a complete obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
