Lake Lynn
John G. Goff, 69, of Blosser Hill, Lake Lynn, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness. Born October 5, 1951, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Raymond H. and Mary Guseman Goff.
A 1969 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, John was a self-employed home remodeler and builder, owning and operating Goff Construction for 30 years. His skill and craftsmanship was well known and appreciated among his many clients in the Morgantown and Point Marion areas.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janice Fields Goff; two children, Russell R. Goff of Uniontown, and Rebecca Lynn Goff Brown and husband Patrick Brown Jr. of Lake Lynn; three granddaughters, Makela, Abigail and Khloe; two sisters, Charlotte (Charles) Hoard of Morgantown, and Carol Hargin of Royal Oak, Mich.; several nieces and nephews and their families, and many cousins.
Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no public services. A memorial service for his family will be planned for summer of 2021. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
