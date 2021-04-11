Uniontown
John G. Schvarczkopf, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born May 15, 1926, in Massena, N.Y., a son of the late John Schwartzkopf and Mary Fischer Schwartzkopf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Schwartzkopf; and two sisters, Irene Schwartzkopf and Margaret Sheets.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Maginn Schvarczkopf; children Kori Jarcho of Portland, Ore., Ann Storey of Olympic, Wash., Michael Schvarczkopf (Diana) of Leverett, Mass., Lisa Zeller (Robert) of Morgantown; grandchildren Robert and Brian Zeller, and Bri Jarcho. Also surviving are siblings Helen Guertin of Hickory, N.C., William Schwartzkopf (Judy) of Pawleys Island, S.C.
He was a member of St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church. He was a 2nd lieutenant in the Army and a sergeant in World War II. He was also a member of the Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood and a member of the Wharton Hunting and Fishing Club.
He retired from Honeywell Inc. in Newell, where he was a plant manager. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Uniontown and graduated from Clarkston College as a mechanical engineer.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 12, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, when prayers of transfer will be held, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.