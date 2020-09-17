Lemont Furnace
John Gary Hall, 70, of Lemont Furnace, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at home.
He was born May 7, 1950, in Lemont Furnace, a son of John Russell Hall and Aldorea Coleman Hall.
He worked as a machine operator for Foseco.
Surviving are children, John (Theresa) M Hall, Dwayne F. Hall, Rachelle "Shelly" Hall; grandchildren, Brittany (Brad) Mansberry, Brandi Hall, Haley Yauger, Kayla Hall, Alyssa Hall, Andrew Williams, Grace Williams; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Meeah, Mylee, Malaina, Eli, Levi; brothers and sisters, Nancy Stimmel, Delbert (Norma) Hall, Shirley Fullem, Monnie (Chuck) Wanita Keilbach, Sally (Pete) Martin, Kenny (Shelly) Hall; former spouse, Virginia "Faye" Coffman; nieces, nephews; special friends, Pastor Lee Maley, Tommy (Rose) Matthews and Kenny Yauger.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ronald "Buck" Hall, Gregory "Duck" Hall; brother-in-law, Gene Fullem.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Olive Church, Connellsville, followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.