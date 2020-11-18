Brownsville
John "Jack" Gaskill passed away peacefully at his home in Brownsville, Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. He is buried with his family at Redstone Cemetery in Brownsville.
Jack was born November 22, 1936 to Freeman and Elsie Gaskill.
After graduating from Brownsville High School, Jack joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably from 1955-1959. He was assigned and served as a fire technician on the USS Sierra during the Korean War. Jack continued public service as a contracting officer with the Department of the Navy until he retired 1986.
After retirement, Jack started a second career overseeing the building of custom homes in Northern Virginia. He eventually returned to Brownsville to be near his family and embarked on a journey to build the home of his dreams overlooking the street he grew up on and the Monongahela River.
Jack loved to spend time outside and was always up for an adventure. Many adventures included spending sunny days boating on his pontoon, the "Mon Cheri", riding his motorcycle with the Legion Riders, and participating in Veterans events in period uniforms and his 1940 military Jeep.
He graduated from the College of William and Mary, California University of Pennsylvania and Duquesne University. Jack was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940, American Legion Riders, Free Masons, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Caroline Zebley Gaskill.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Gaskill Line and her husband and children, Aric Line, Ryleigh Line and Spencer Line; brother, David Gaskill and his wife Joanne Macintosh Gaskill; sisters, Jean Gaskill Sly and Kathleen "Kathy" Gaskill-Collins; and longtime friend, Sheran "Sherri" Nicola.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
