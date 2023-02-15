Chalk Hill
John Gorley passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital with his wife, LuAnn, by his side. John had a brief and devastating illness, but was at peace at the time he passed.
John was born July 27, 1953, in Landstuhl, Germany and lived in several states before landing in Chalk Hill.
He loved the mountains and rarely traveled from his home. He supported the local environment through Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Farmington Fire Department.
Halloween was his favorite time of the year and he will be remembered by many in the Deer Lake community for his Halloween decorations.
John was a loyal and trusted friend and kept lifelong relationships alive with individuals from many different states. He was generous and many times stepped in to assist friends in need. His favorite charities included St. Jude’s and Shriners hospitals.
John was an avid toy collector and enjoyed painting models of any horror related themes.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Charlie” Gorley; his father, Charles Holmes Gorley II, and mother Doris “Deedee” Sturgeon Gorley.
He is survived by his loving wife, LuAnn; his daughter, Beth and husband Josh; and grandchildren, Murdock Holmes and Reagan Rose.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s, Shriners, or the State Theatre through the Greater Uniontown Heritage Consortium, Inc., in his memory.
A casual service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 4222 National Pike, Farmington, PA 15437.
