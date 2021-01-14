Brownsville
John Harasty, 100, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 6, 1920, in Vintondale, a son of the late Dymytry and Anna Hunchuk Harasty.
John was a Veteran of World War II serving with The United States Army Company B 333 Engineer Regiment Special Service. He was a lifetime member and oldest living member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66.
During his time in construction, John helped to build the Lane Bane Bridge in Brownsville and volunteered his time to construct the lake at Patsy Hillman Park.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred Santek Harasty; his son, Richard Alan Harasty; three sisters, Cecelia Concely, Mary Kaler and Anna Petro; one brother, Charles Harasty.
He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth J. Harasty and wife Cathleen of Deemston Borough, and William H. Harasty and wife Lynda of Kittanning; four grandchildren, Matthew Harasty and wife Shelby, Amanda Harasty, Kayla Longdon and husband Bobby, Allison Hunter and husband Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Harasty, Clara Harasty and Wyatt Hunter; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for the immediate family only.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in John's name to your local food bank.
