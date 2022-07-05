Masontown
John Henry Miller, 64, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Uniontown Health & Rehab Center, Uniontown.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on November 23, 1957, the son of the late Ted Theodore Miller and Edna Marie Tate Miller.
John was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Betty Chipps; and niece, Agnes Chipps.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith A. Turner Miller; and daughter, Betty Hixon; six grandchildren: Amy, Darrell, Anthony, Molly, Cody and Emily; and three great-grandchildren: Cameron, Dominick and Cody, Jr.; and his sister, Mary Lincoln; and brother, Junior Strosnider.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of Service, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles Bowser as celebrant. Private interment.
