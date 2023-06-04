Masontown
John Hospodavis, 83, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at WVU Uniontown Hospital.
He was born in Woodside, on November 29, 1939, the son of the late John and Effie Latination Hospodavis.
John was a graduate of Masontown High School, Class of 1958.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later was employed as a Coal Miner at Robena Mine, where he was a member of UMWA Robena Local 3621. He enjoyed going to car shows and was a member of Mountain Early Iron Club.
John was predeceased by his wife, Theresa A. Zurvalec Hospodavis; brothers, Stephen and Martin “Marty” Hospodavis.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ann Pastzor and husband, Frank and grandson, Cody, of Plano, Texas; and son, John R. Hospodavis and wife, Nicole, of Chalk Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of John Hospodavis Jr., to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Military Graveside Services by Masontown American Legion Post 423 and Masontown VFW Post 4584 follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery Chapel, Leckrone.
