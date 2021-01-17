Uniontown
John Howard Beeson, 63, of Uniontown, passed away December 22, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born December 9, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late Howard Eugene Beeson and the late Dorothy Black Beeson.
John is survived by his wife, Penny Hope Herring Beeson; daughters, Crystal (Dameon) Pike of LaVergne Tenn. and Tiffany (Andrew) Rider of Uniontown; grandchildren, Ayden, Cheyenne, James and Samantha.
John proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
A private, family only, graveside service was held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with full military rites and honors being provided by the Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1810.
The BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with John's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
