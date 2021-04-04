formerly of Uniontown
John Joseph Andaloro, 64, of Elkton, Md., passed away suddenly Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born in Euclid, Ohio, April 19, 1956, he was a son of Betty Palic Andaloro of Uniontown and the late Joseph Andaloro.
John was a member of the Class of 1974 at Laurel Highlands High School and graduated from Waynesburg College. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from Penn State University. A Certified Public Accountant, John owned and operated Avondale Tax Service in Avondale.
An avid fisherman, he loved planning and working on different projects around his home, taking great pride when a project was completed and enjoying moving on to the next one.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 38 years, Jane Bierer Andaloro; children Meghan Riordan of Elkton and Bradley Andaloro of Newark, Del.; grandchildren Sean, Owen and Anna Riordan; sisters Diane Sandstrom (Peter) of Hopwood and Laura Roman (Bernie) of Uniontown; sister-in-law Lyn Andaloro; and numerous extended family members and close friends.
In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Andaloro; niece Tyler Andaloro; and brother-in-law and lifelong friend Jeff Bierer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
