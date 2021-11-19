Uniontown
John J. Friend, 89, of Uniontown, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
He was born January 24, 1932, in Morgantown, W.Va..
Preceding him in death were his mother, Dolly Bolyard Friend, his father, Lee Ernest Friend and his brother, Orville Friend.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 52 years, Irma Brant Friend; his loving daughter, Krista Baker and husband Christopher of Uniontown; two grandchildren he loved and adored, Brayden and Isabella Baker; and a brother, Jack Friend and wife Shawnee of Punxsutawney.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War.
John retired from US Steel National Works, after 35 years or service.
He was a member of the the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church; a lifetime member of the Alfred Wilson Memorial VFW Post 7219 in Fairchance; the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and the Amend Rod and Gun Club.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Hunting was a passion he shared and enjoyed with his daughter for many years.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 with Pastor Arnold Husk officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.