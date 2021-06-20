Allison #2
John J. Kishel, 79, of Allison #2, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
John is survived by his daughters, Robbin Stevenson, Sherril Carney, Susan Lent; sons-in-law Joseph Stevenson and John Carney; grandsons Adam Carney, Tyler Spohn and Todd Lent; granddaughter Nicole Spohn; great-grandson Ashton Stevenson; and great-granddaughters Paisley and Delainey; brother Steve Kishel; goddaughter Kimberly Rhodes; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Elizabeth Kishel; his wife, Shirley Kishel; brothers Edward, Albert and Paul; sisters Barbara, Sandra and Betty; granddaughters Heather and Angie; grandson Virgil; and Kay Metro.
John served in the United States Marine Corps and attained the rank of lance corporal.
He was a retired steel worker. John was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter.
He was a member of the Allison #2 Volunteer Fire Department and the Allison Sportsmens Club.
John loved his family and his Steelers. John had been a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Uniontown for more than 55 years.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. Pastor Jim Engel will officiate. Everybody please meet at church on Monday.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military honors will be accorded by Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
